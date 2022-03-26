Resale, Reuse, Recycling Outdoor Gear at 23rd UMD Swap

15 percent of the sales were used to promote the outdoor education club.

DULUTH, Minn.- People were refreshing their winter gear or trading them in for summer stuff at UMD’s 23rd annual Outdoor Gear Swap.

People lined up outside Malosky Stadium almost 2 hours early to browse thousands of used skis, snowboards, boots, camping gear, and more sold by students, community members, and local businesses.

Organizers say recycling gear saves the environment and your wallet.

“I saw a lot of excitement from people today which made me happy of course I was excited to get new gear I heard a lot from people who have been coming to this gear swap for years who were just so happy it was back because this is where they try out new outdoor activities this is how they get the gear to be able to try them out before deciding if they want to get a little bit nicer more expensive gear,” said Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Nesheim.

Individual sellers can pick up any of their leftover gear next week or donate it to UMD to be kept for next year’s swap or donated somewhere else.