Superior’s Brodie Raygor Commits to St. Scholastica

Raygor will kick for the Saints football team and also play for the tennis team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior multi-sport athlete Brodie Raygor is headed across the bridge and has committed to St. Scholastica.

There Raygor will continue to be a multi-sport athlete as he announced he will kick for the Saints football team and play for the tennis team.

At Superior, Raygor was also a member of the hockey team where he helped get the Spartans to the state championship game in 2021.