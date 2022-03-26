Two Duluth Men Arrested, 52g of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Ongoing Drug Investigation

DULUTH, Minn.- A 33-year-old and 29-year-old, both from Duluth, were arrested in a home in Central Hillside by Duluth Police Officers and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (LSDVCTF), as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, around 1:42 p.m. Friday, the Task Force executed a search warrant of a home in the 400 block of E 6th St. The home was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Duluth Police Officers conducted a traffic stop near the home, arresting the 33-year-old Duluth man who had probable cause. He was booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges of 1st Degree Drug Sale.

While searching the house, LSDVCTF Investigators arrested a 29-year-old Duluth man on pending 1st Degree Drug Sale charges. They also seized $1,685 in cash, drug packaging, and other evidence of drug sales.

With the help of K9 Vili, 52 grams of hidden heroin/fentanyl were also located and seized.

According to the Department spokesperson, If you or a loved one is looking for recovery support services, reach out to the Duluth Police Department’s Substance Response Team at (218)-730-4009.