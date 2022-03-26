UMD Men’s Hockey Falls to Denver in Loveland Regional Final

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Bulldogs will not be headed to the Frozen Four. UMD ends the season with a 22-16-4 overall record.

LOVELAND, Colo. – A tricky bounce late in the third period proved to be the difference as Denver got the 2-1 win over the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team in the NCAA Tournament Loveland Regional Final. The loss means the Bulldogs are not headed to the Frozen Four for the first time since the 2015-2016 season (excluding the 2020 season where the tournament was canceled due to COVID). Their streak ends at four straight Frozen Four appearances.

Darian Gotz scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Ryan Fanti finished with 32 saves.

Darian Gotz, Kobe Roth and Ryan Fanti were all named to the Loveland Regional All-Tournament Team.

