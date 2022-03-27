Big Movie Awards Event at West Theater

DULUTH, Minn. — If you wanted to feel like you were part of the Oscars this year, you could walk the red carpet, right at the West Theater in Duluth.

This is their second year hosting an Oscar watch party where you could go for free, dress up, and enjoy snacks and beverage, they also had a live performance from the Randy Lee Jazz Trio.

Being a historic and renovated theater hosting an Oscar’s event seems like a no brainer.

“If you’re going to rebuild an old movie theater, you might well suspect I like movies. And it’s an excuse to have a very inexpensive or free fancy date night if you like, and just I like to have fun for the community,” Bob Boone, Owner, West Theater said.

The movie “Coda” that premiered in the west theater this past August, which starred Daniel Durant, who grew up in Duluth has been nominated for two Oscars this year.