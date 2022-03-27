Discover Pro Wrestling Returns to Duluth With “DPW2: Reduced to Ash” Event

The event, which was once again held at Clyde Iron Works, doubled their attendance number from DPW1 as fans of all ages were excited to see wrestling once again return to the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday, the Discover Pro Wrestling promotion returned to Duluth with “DPW2: Reduced to Ash”.

The event, which was once again held at Clyde Iron Works, doubled their attendance number from DPW1 as fans of all ages were excited to see wrestling once again return to the Northland.

“Wrestling had kind of a big boom period 20 years ago or so but it’s nice to see there’s still that interest. The drama, the action, just kind of all parts of it,” Superior native Andrew Ojanen said.

“The fans here, they’re really into it and they love it and they’re just as excited as we are. We feed off of their energy and the last time we were here, all they were giving was great, positive energy so very much looking forward to that again,” wrestler Sarah Stelloh added.

Organizers with Discover Pro Wrestling say they’re planning for a third event to return to Clyde Iron Works in the near future.