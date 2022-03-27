Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam Now Showing Two Eaglets That Just Hatched

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota DNR has some exciting news for fans of its EagleCam: two eggs in an eagle nest high up in a forest have now hatched.

The first eaglet was born on March 22nd, with the second popping out two days later.

The DNR says that the mom and dad eagles have been working hard to keep their babies dry and warm during bad weather.

It’s unclear what part of the state the nest is located in.

One photographer who is a big fan of the nest even called the DNR to let them know a deer had died on the side of the road after it was hit by traffic, and that they could move the carcass close to the nest so the eagles could feed off of it.

And that’s exactly what happened, with the father eagle picking up the scraps to deliver to his family.

You’ll also catch the two chicks “bonking” each other on the head, but the DNR says this is normal as the eaglets learn survival instincts to compete for food.

You can find the eagle cam on the Minnesota DNR’s website.