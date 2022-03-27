Monday’s City Council Meeting bringing Closure to the Table

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s a win for Duluth’s longstanding Memorial Day parade, if councilors pass a resolution Monday night, that drops the event’s fee from thousands of dollars, to just under $200.

Council president Arik Forsman, and Council Vice President Janet Kennedy, are behind the resolution.

They are requesting the city permanently change the fee for the Memorial Day parade to $187.10, which is a symbolic number, because veterans say the parade started as far back at 1870.

This comes after city administration announced a $4,000 fee for all parades in the city, citing the costs around policing, and overtime, among other costs.

Since 2008, the Memorial Day parade has had a handshake agreement to only pay $400, so when they got the $4,000 price tag, they were ready to move the parade to another city.

Forsman says, there should be exceptions to the rule, especially for a federal holiday recognizing the sacrifices veterans have made for our freedom.

“Tomorrow we’ll have the official council resolution that will prove the plan for 2022 and call on certain actions to be taken to make sure that this stays in our city long term and that we don’t need to address it again and that we can just do what we should do which is honor the soldiers who gave their lives for our community in the past,” Arik Forsman, Duluth City Council President said.

There is an application fee on top of the parade fee, but Forsman says the total would basically be around the $400 handshake agreement.

Meanwhile, there’s also a presentation at Monday’s meeting, the Duluth Natural Resources Program is set to roll out the city’s plan to protect and preserve more than 12,000 acres of open space in the city.

“And so this was something that our city staff worked on for many years and also got a hearty grant from the EPA to do this work, it’s really excited because this is essentially how we take care of all these public lands that we really cherish in Duluth and make sure that they remain that was for many many years to come,” Forsman added.

Monday’s meeting will be virtual, and the first in-person council meeting is April 7th, which will also include a virtual element to continue to make the council meetings as accessible as possible to all citizens.