The Horns Return To Duluth-Superior Port As First Ship Departs Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – The true sound of spring in Duluth was heard Sunday morning as the first blast of the horns went off for that first big ship of the season leaving the Duluth-Superior Port.

The 1,000-foot Burns Harbor left through chunks of ice under the Lift Bridge during the 7 o’clock hour.

The 1,000-foot Edwin H. Gott departed and from Two Harbors on Sunday, too, before being replaced Edgar B. Speer.

