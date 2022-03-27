UMD Captain Noah Cates Signs Two-Year Entry-Level Contract With Philadelphia Flyers

Cates reunites with his brother Jackson who signed with Philadelphia last year. Noah will join the Flyers for their game in Minnesota on Tuesday, March 29.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday ended in heartbreak for the UMD men’s hockey team as they saw their season come to an end in the regional final. Now, we see who’s coming back and who will be going pro. And on Sunday, we got our first departure.

UMD captain Noah Cates signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The contract will begin this season and Cates will join the team in Minnesota for the final game of their road trip on Tuesday.

The two-year captain and Olympian finished this season with 24 points and a team-leading four game-winning goals. The Stillwater native has 99 total points in his career with the Bulldogs.

Cates was a fifth-round draft pick of the Flyers in 2017 and will rejoin his brother Jackson who left UMD last year and signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent. Jackson is currently in the AHL so he will not be playing in Tuesday’s game, but is said to be flying to Minnesota to watch Noah’s debut.