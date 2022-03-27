UW-Superior Tennis Teams Sweep Martin Luther to Open UMAC Play

Both Yellowjacket teams dominated on Sunday, including the men winning all six singles matches in straight sets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior tennis teams dominated on Sunday as both the men and women got 9-0 wins over Martin Luther in the Yellowjackets home and UMAC openers.

In women’s singles action, Maya Callaway and Megan Dulong did not drop a game to their opponents at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

On the men’s side, Gergo Potz Nagy and Andre Luiz de Melo Guedes won their doubles match 8-0. In singles, the Yellowjackets won all six matches in straight sets, as Michael Janes and Keisuke Sato did not drop a game to their opponents at No. 1 and No. 4.

UWS and Martin Luther will meet again on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in New Ulm, Minnesota.