UW-Superior Tennis Teams Sweep Martin Luther to Open UMAC Play

Both Yellowjacket teams dominated on Sunday, including the men winning all six singles matches in straight sets.
Claudia Chakamian,

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior tennis teams dominated on Sunday as both the men and women got 9-0 wins over Martin Luther in the Yellowjackets home and UMAC openers.

In women’s singles action, Maya Callaway and Megan Dulong did not drop a game to their opponents at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

On the men’s side, Gergo Potz Nagy and Andre Luiz de Melo Guedes won their doubles match 8-0. In singles, the Yellowjackets won all six matches in straight sets, as Michael Janes and Keisuke Sato did not drop a game to their opponents at No. 1 and No. 4.

UWS and Martin Luther will meet again on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in New Ulm, Minnesota.

