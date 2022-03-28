33rd Annual Fitger’s 5K Back with Normal Course, Full Capacity in 2022

DULUTH, Minn.- The 33rd annual Fitger’s 5K will look and feel more like normal this April, with the iconic spring race returning to full capacity and a more traditional racecourse after two years of modifications.

“Our events are meant to come with a sense of community,” Marketing & PR Director Zach Schneider said, in a press release Monday, “and that’s tough to replicate with a limited field. Our participants this year will again be surrounded by lots of people with the same goals, and that type of positive energy can be very helpful not just in a race but in life.”

This year’s Fitger’s 5K field will be capped at 2,000 participants and is expected to sell out prior to race day. The event will also return to an out-and-back racecourse, first introduced in 2019, that uses mainly Superior Street and London Road.

That’s after just 900 people were able to participate last year, using a modified wave start process and racecourse designed to promote social distancing.

The 2022 Fitger’s 5K is scheduled for a 9:00 a.m. start on Saturday, April 23. The cost of the race is $35 for adults ($40 on race day) and $15 for youth (ages 12 and under). Each participant will receive a commemorative Fitger’s 5K long sleeve shirt and pair of Fitsoks.

To register or for more information, please visit youngathletesfoundation.com.