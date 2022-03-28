Duluth East’s Will Van Scoy Commits to UW-River Falls Men’s Basketball

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Will Van Scoy has committed to joining the UW-River Falls men’s basketball team.

This past season, the senior guard averaged just over 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, while shooting 44% from three for the Greyhounds. This comes after Van Scoy tore his ACL before the start of his junior year.