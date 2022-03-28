Duluth Representative Jen Schultz to Run for U.S. House in the 8th Congressional District



DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL), has announced her candidacy for the U.S House of Representatives in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, against incumbent Republican Congressman Pete Stauber.

Schultz, currently the MN House 7A Representative, held a press event at Duluth City Hall Monday, after she filed online via the Federal Election Commission Friday.

In a press release Monday, Schultz said she had been approached by many people throughout the Eighth District to run for Congress.

“I’m running because I believe in the Minnesota values of hard work, decency, and fairness,” said Schultz. “I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable healthcare, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family. We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”

Schultz is backed by former Congressman Rick Nolan.

The issues she said she’s running on include making quality education more affordable and accessible, reducing the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, investing in broadband and other essential infrastructure projects, increasing economic development and supporting jobs in our region, improving affordable housing and food security, and address the impacts of a changing climate.

Schultz, holds a Ph.D. in economics and is a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and lives in Duluth with her husband and two sons. She is currently serving her fourth term representing District 7A in the MN House.

Schultz currently serves as Chair of the House Human Services Finance & Policy Committee She is also a Commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission where she has advocated for the protection of the Great Lakes, climate resilience, restoration of habitat, and sensible economic development.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee released a statement on Schultz’s candidacy which reads: