Florida’s DeSantis Signs Parental Rights In Education Bill

FLORIDA (FOX) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a parental rights bill that bans teachers from giving classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

“In Florida, we not only know that parents have a right to be involved, we insist that parents have a right to be involved,” DeSantis said at a press conference at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Florida.

The Parental Rights in Education bill, which passed the Republican-controlled state legislature this month, has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by Democrats who misleadingly claim it bans any discussion pertaining to being gay in Florida schools.