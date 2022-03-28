Jen Schultz Announces Bid for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

DULUTH, MN – Today, Minnesota State Representative Jen Schultz made it official, she’s running for Minnesota’s 8th District. Schultz announced her bid to run for U.S. Congress at an event held at City Hall this morning. She will be challenging republican Pete Stauber who is seeking his third term in Congress. Schultz, a Duluth resident, is currently in her fourth term serving Minnesota House 7-A, where she serves as Chair of the Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.

“I’m here to announce that I am running for Congress for the Eighth Congressional District. I’m running to address the issues that we all care about, affordable health care, good jobs, the best education for everyone,” said Jen Schultz.

Schultz’s announcement today comes after filing with the Federal Election Committee last Friday. Earlier this month, Schultz stated she would not be seeking re-election to her seat due to Minnesota redistricting.