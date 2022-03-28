Look Out for Litter as Spring Approaches

The city of Duluth encourages residents to pick up trash around their neighborhoods to help keep it out of waterways.

DULUTH, Minn.– As snow begins melting and flows into storm drains, it becomes increasingly important to keep litter off the streets and into trash cans.

“Whatever is on the streets or parking lots is going to wash into storm sewers, and into our lakes and rivers,” says Utilities Operations Manager Chris Kleist, “Whatever folks can do to pick up trash, litter, debris and garbage, right now, will have a direct impact on our water quality.”

Dates for Duluth-wide clean-ups will be listed on the city’s website later this spring and summer. Although, Duluth officials say you can help out now by picking up what comes across you while you’re outside.