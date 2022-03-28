Man Arrested After Standoff, Weapon Discharged In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A standoff in Duluth between a man and police ended without any issues after the suspect was arrested for firing his gun.

It started around 9:15 a.m. on the 600 block of East Superior Street when police were called in for a report of the man who shot at a car tire.

No one was hurt.

Police found the 37-year-old suspect around 2:15 p.m. near Triggs Avenue and West Cleveland Street. They say he was having a mental health crisis and refused to exit his pickup truck.

The Superior Police Department’s BearCat came in to keep officers safe during negotiations with the suspect.

The man was arrested around 5:30 p.m. by the Tactical Response Team.

The man wasn’t hurt during the arrest, but was hospitalized for a medical evaluation before being booked for a pending charge of shooting his weapon within city limits.