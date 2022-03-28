Sheriff’s Office: Esko Bomb Threat Came From Another Continent

ESKO, Minn. — The March 17th anonymous call that claimed an explosive device was inside an Esko Public Schools classroom and caused the entire campus to evacuate came from someone who didn’t even live in North America, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

A lieutenant tells FOX21 that “the call originated from another continent.”

The Sheriff’s Office got in touch with the FBI to help track down where the call came from.

It’s unclear if they have identified which country it originated in.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office adds that it doesn’t believe there are any local suspects connected to the case.