Surrounded by Snow, UMD Football Team Begins Spring Practices

Practices will culminate with UMD's Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 22nd at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the temps hovering in the 30’s, the UMD football team kicked off their spring practices Monday at Malosky Stadium.

“The past couple weeks, we’ve been doing mock practices. But this is the real deal,” said senior linebacker Cole Refsnider.

Beginning this week, the new players get acclimated to UMD football.

“Spring practice becomes even more and more important for those guys to focus on our fundamentals and our schematics in all three phases of the game and have a chance to get better and prove their opportunity to play for us next fall,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

And the upperclassmen will get back into the swing of things, especially the seniors who have decided to come back for another year.

“Pretty much a no-brainer. I was talking to my parents, just deciding what we wanted to do. I decided to continue my schooling so that kind of made it an easy decision to stick it out and come back for that next year,” said senior running back Wade Sullivan.

And in a scene that has now become a tradition, the entire field was surrounded by piles of snow.

“I’m kind of used to it now. But when I was a freshman, I was definitely like this is crazy. You know, we’re not used to having like four foot snow banks or even like a 12 foot one over there,” said Refsnider.

“Guys that are coming from warmer climates like Las Vegas, it’s funny to see the freshman still out here in sweatshirts and hoodies under their pads, and the sophomores and juniors finally transition to not having sweatshirts into their pads on days like today. We all get used to it. We embrace it. It’s part of UMD football,” Wiese said.

After a successful 2021 season, the team says this is the first step to continuing the winning tradition at UMD.

“We definitely have a standard for ourselves here at the University of Minnesota Duluth and that’s to win games and have successful seasons and that starts with the guys we have here,” said Sullivan.

“The thing that we’re trying to get out of the first week of practice is making sure our upperclassmen are able to lead the way we want them to lead and our underclassmen are being led the way they should be led throughout practice,” Wiese said.

