The annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show Preps are Underway

Nearly four hundred exhibitors are setting up for the 54th annual show at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.–The 54th annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show is back at the DECC beginning this Wednesday. Currently almost four hundred exhibitors are setting up for thousands of people to check out the five day event. The show is known as a one-stop destination for any home remodeling or garden project need.

The Home and Builders Show Manager tells us, “no matter if you’re looking for a project to start right now or in the near future, or even a year or two down the road, this is a great resource place to come and gather all of the information you need to make those big decisions”.

There will also be seminars and demonstrations happening throughout the day. Tickets are ten dollars for adults, and children five and under are free.