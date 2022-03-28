UMD’s Ryan Fanti Signs Pro Deal with Edmonton Oilers

He will begin his deal with the Oilers next season, but for now, he will join the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – One day after losing team captain Noah Cates, the UMD men’s hockey team had another major departure as Ryan Fanti has signed a two-year deal with Edmonton.

Fanti wrapped up his UMD career winning the NCHC Goaltender of the Year award, as well as being named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Faceoff tournament. Before suiting up for the Bulldogs, he played for the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL.