Upper Midwest Film Office Reacts to ‘CODA’ Oscars Win

The Upper Midwest Film Office says seeing Daniel Durant earn all of this recognition, including Sunday night on the largest stage, will only help the film industry that's continuing to grow in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – The historic win for “CODA” at the Oscars means a lot to the film industry and artists in Duluth as well.

The Upper Midwest Film Office says seeing Daniel Durant earn all of this recognition, including Sunday night on the largest stage, will only help the booming film industry that’s continuing to grow in the Northland.

“Everyone wants to shoot up here and when we have a movie like “CODA” representing the Northland already, it just sort of leans into exactly what we’re doing. But it was so great to see Daniel represent the Northland at the Oscars, it was fantastic,” president of the board of the Upper Midwest Film Office Dan Stocke said.

The Upper Midwest Film Office added that the continued success of “CODA” and other small films will help provide more jobs for more artists in the area.