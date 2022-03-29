As the Temperatures Rise, It’s Time to Grill Outside

London Road Rental anticipates a busy grill and barbeque season.

DULUTH, Minn.–As we get closer to summer to summer you might be dusting off your grill that’s been sitting in storage all winter, or looking to fire up a new one! The owner of London Road Rental in Duluth tells us now that the temperatures are rising, they’re seeing more customers coming in to check out brand-name grill and smokers for sale.

Owner Jerry Rortesmaki says, “spring time is always good for grill sales. Like I say we’ve turned it into a twelve month thing by getting people to cook outside all year round. Even when you’re in the house and you’re not barbequing, flavor is just the key to any cooking: to add the flavor”.

London Road Rental has all your grilling accessories including meat spices, rubs, and barbeque sauces.