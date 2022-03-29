Barker’s Island Inn Ready For Busy Summer, Especially With Canadian Border Reopen

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Barker’s Island Inn is ready for a comeback after the pandemic didn’t allow the hotel and convention center to reach its full potential the past two years.

Weddings and gatherings of all kinds had been rescheduled, and they are gearing up to have a busy 2022 summer season – especially with the Canadian border back open.

“COVID has not stopped people from traveling. People want to get out, so last summer was very busy. This summer is going to be busy again. We’re very excited, you know, the more people coming here and staying with us the more money that they’re spending here in our area, which is great,” said Shannon Olson, general manager at Barker’s Island Inn.

The city of Superior is going to do some renovations on Barker’s Island, including redoing the hotel’s parking lot and extending the walkway to the marina.