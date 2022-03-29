Catalyst Story Institute Content Festival Now Accepting Submissions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Catalyst Story Institute’s Content Festival is getting ready for its 17th year and is now accepting submissions.

The Festival accepts three forms of content, pitches, scripts, and completed video such as TV pilots and sometimes even full series. Content may be in any stage of development and will be put through a multiple round selection process to be shown in front of industry experts and the general public.

This years festival will also include new genre categories such as virtual reality, e-book, and thrillers.

“This is the best time in the process because it’s the stories that make everything else go, without the content, without the content creators, without the artists there wouldn’t be a catalyst; there wouldn’t be an industry and so when you are going through the submissions one after another you never know what you’re going to see next,” Catalyst Story Institute CEO and Executive Director, Philip Gilpin says.

The Festival which will take place from September 28th through October 1st, is accepting submissions up until June 30th. To submit a pitch, script, or video, you can do so at www.catalyststories.org.