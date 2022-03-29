FDA OKs Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster for 50 and Up

AP-U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot.

The latest expansion, regardless of people’s health, allows an extra shot to millions more Americans — once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in with its own recommendations. One lingering question is whether everyone who’s eligible should rush out and seek the dose right away.

Everyone eligible for a first booster who hasn’t gotten one yet needs to, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. But the second booster is only for these higher-risk groups because there’s evidence protection can wane and FDA decided the option “will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes.”