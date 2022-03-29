Fitger’s 5k Returns to Full Capacity

DULUTH, Minn.– Runners are gearing up to take part in the annual Fitger’s 5k race. This year, it will be returning completely back to its normal state.

After two years of modified race operations due to the pandemic, the race is going back to its full capacity. And spectators are welcome to cheer on the runners from the sidelines, too.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider is especially excited for the event.

“It’s a bit of a different feeling when you get to be shoulder to shoulder with two thousand other people at the start line, you feel that energy,” says Schneider, “Whether you’re with family and friends or meeting new people, it’s just better to have support of other people trying to accomplish the same thing as you. That’s what these events are about, we didn’t get to feel that the last couple years so we’re excited that that element returns this year.”

The Fitger’s 5k marks the first race of the season before the popular Grandma’s Marathon in June. The race is set for Saturday, April 23. Click here to register online.