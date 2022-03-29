Minnesota Sweeps Wisconsin at DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Basketball Games

Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling and Cloquet's Conner Barney were named Most Valuable Players.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a two-year hiatus, the DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Basketball games returned Tuesday night at Romano Gym.

In the girls game, Minnesota held on to defeat Wisconsin 70-65 behind 27 points from Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids, who was named Most Valuable Player.

In the boys game, Minnesota used a strong second half to take down Wisconsin 121-93. Cloquet’s Conner Barney is the game’s MVP with 21 points.