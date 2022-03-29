New Co-op Space for Businesses in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – March 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, and one doesn’t have to look hard in the Northland to see how they collaborate to help each other out.

A recent example of this comes through the work of Reimagined by T-Underwood in downtown Duluth. The painting, do-it-yourself project, home staging, and redesign business made available a space called Cahoots Co-op, so that other businesses can have a physical location to work from.

Owner Tammy Clore says one of the lessons she has learned during her three years’ operating on West 1st Street is that small and locally owned businesses thrive in a community when everyone is doing well. She’s hopeful the new co-op space will help with this, and will be a part of the downtown Duluth area for years to come.

“I’m hoping I’ll have a waiting list of people that want to come in,” says Clore. “I’ve also talked to some folks with Economic Development and the city and thinking about what if it actually becomes a permanent rotating pop-up, which I have always thought would be kind of cool.”

One of the new co-op members is Huckleberry, which recently moved out of their space on Superior Street due to plans that the building will be torn down. Owner Emily Ekstrom says they will be there temporarily, so that people can pick up online orders, as they look for a larger permanent space.

“After going through the Superior Street construction, and going through the pandemic, the biggest thing I’ve learned is that we are stronger together,” says Ekstrom. “If you are going to park your car and you are here to shop, I want to see what else is going on. By all of us coming together we have many offerings in this space so we have many different things going on.”

The other three businesses taking space in Cahoots Co-op are Vintage Lake Girls, which focuses on antiques, Currier Bliss, which focuses on home stagers, and Oatmeal Hill.

A grand opening for the co-op, as well as a re-grand opening for Reimagined by T Underwood, is planned for mid-April.