Remembering Vietnam Veterans on their Memorial Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – March 29 is an important day for the United States involvement in the Vietnam War. It was on this day in 1973 that the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, ending eight years of direct involvement.

As part of their mission, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior helps to share the lives of Northlanders who served in Vietnam by having them record what they experienced in their own words.

Executive Director John Gidley says they see it as a chance to honor those who were treated harshly when they came home a half-century ago. “Even to this day I still hear veterans express the fact that they didn’t feel they got the best welcome and they do get the same respect that people have gotten from other conflicts. It was a controversial war at the time, and days like today just kind of put all things in perspective and help them feel that they are welcome to come back and they did a great thing for our country.”

Gidley adds it’s also a chance to gather a veteran’s story before they pass away. “We’re trying to capture as much of their history from their own words as we can before it’s too late. That’s one of our missions here is to record as many oral histories as we can. Not just from Vietnam veterans, but from any service veteran from any era, even in peacetime. Because everyone played a part who was a veteran, and the Vietnam veterans are no different than any other ones.”

As the COVID pandemic enters an endemic phase, the center is gearing up for a busy spring and summer. Events they plan to host include several dozen school field trips, a free Memorial Day picnic for veterans, and the center’s 20th anniversary in September.