Sand Sculptor Live at the DECC

Ted Siebert has set multiple world records for his sand sculptures.

DULUTH, Minn.– A master sand sculptor has arrived at the DECC with a semi-truck load of sand to create a local masterpiece. The sculpture will be featured at the Home and Builders show, which kicks off tomorrow.

Ted Siebert is the co-captain of a competitive sand sculpting team called “Totally Sand”, together they hold eight Guinness World Records.

Today, Siebert was unpacking blocks of sand in the Pioneer Hall, that will eventually be carved into Duluth’s Historic Aerial Lift Bridge. The sand he will be using to create this piece comes from right here in Duluth.

“It’s hard to find a clean builders sand or a fill sand like this, but once you have the sand in place, and don’t have to worry about snowstorms or bad weather, I’m good to go here,” says Siebert.

Of course, creating something so intricate with a medium like sand can be difficult and time consuming.

Siebert says, “It takes about five days to carve it and it takes a day to pack it up usually, the really big sculptures can take a long time but this is just an average size sculpture.”

Siebert has built sculptures all around the world. Including the world’s largest sand castle in Miami standing at just over 45-feet tall. Click here to view more of his impressive sculptures.

You can check out the progress on the lift bridge all weekend long. The Home and Builders show runs through Sunday.