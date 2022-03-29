Solo Ensemble Festival at Superior High School

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior High School held its annual solo ensemble festival Tuesday, featuring musicians from three different schools in the area.

Students from Superior Middle School, Superior High School, and Northwestern High School gathered together to show off their talents in small group ensemble or solo form.

Performing in front of an industry professional judge, students were rated and given comments on their performance. Those who received the highest rating can then move on to the upcoming state competition.

“It takes a lot of preparation, a lot of timing where you have to plan with your group or just plan time to practice,” said Superior Middle School Student, Dillon Blix.

“It’s so great for the students, it’s such a good learning experience for them they spend a lot of time preparing and practicing and getting feedback from their teachers and its so great for them to go and perform for another professional that can give them some more advice on how to improve and get better,” Festival Manager, Amy Eichers says.

Superior schools will have their next concert festival on April 21st, featuring large group ensembles.