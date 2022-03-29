Spring Feast Returns to UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – A spring tradition at UMD resumed Tuesday as the American Indian Learning Resource Center held their Spring Feast.

The event coincides with a similar event in the fall to celebrate the changing of the seasons. It’s a chance for American Indian and Alaska Native students, their allies, and anyone interested in learning more about Indigenous cultures, as well as resources the center offers.

“We also provide programming throughout the year,” says the center’s Assistant Director Iris Carufel, “so we recently did the Ojibwa Winter Games. We want to make sure that we have as many cultural events happening throughout the year, as well as any other social events. So students can come in and play board games with us and get to know us.”

Tuesday’s event put extra emphasis on Native American women, along with having a pipe ceremony and traditional drumming and singing. The guest speaker was Linda LeGarde Grover, Professor Emeritus and author.