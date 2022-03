UMD Softball Drops Conference Opener Doubleheader to St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday at home for a doubleheader against U-Mary at Malosky Stadium.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After having to relocate their NSIC opener, St. Cloud State took advantage of the home field advantage as they defeated the UMD softball team 5-2 and 8-4 Tuesday afternoon at the Husky Dome.

