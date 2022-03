Zeitgeist Prepares To Host First International Film Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — Zeitgeist is getting ready to host its first international film festival next month.

The North by North International Film Festival will kick off the performing arts season at the venue, while featuring the work of budding filmmakers.

The festival will also have $18k to support local filmmakers work in a pitch competition.

It will run from April 27th until May 1st.