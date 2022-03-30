AICHO Wraps Up Food Share Month

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Community Housing Organization or better known as AICHO, held their bi-weekly food distribution Wednesday to wrap up Food Share Month.

For over the past year, AICHO along with Second Harvest Food Bank has been providing free bags of food for those who may be experiencing food insecurity.

Bags include shelf foods and frozen meat along with boxes of produce and take home COVID tests.

On a typical day of distribution the organization gives away all of their food bags, feeding roughly 200 households.

“If people are seeing this and they think they might have use of coming and to get bags, don’t feel embarrassed or anything like that about coming we are doing this so we can help you and if you need the food come get the food that’s what we want. We just want to help people out, so by all means come,” AICHO Food Distribution Coordinator, Dominic Bisogno says.

Distributions are currently happening at the Niiwin Indigenous Foods Market on 4th Street in Duluth, and will continue to happen bi-weekly until the space is renovated into a new fully operational store, which is expected to happen around late May.