Arrowhead Home and Builders Show Returns to the DECC

Soaring Tiny Builds was just one of the many vendors at the show.

DULUTH, Minn.– After a two year hiatus the Arrowhead Home and Builders show returned to the DECC.

The event is the largest home show in the region and features all the latest trends and technology for your home, and much more.

The show began today and will run through Sunday of this week.