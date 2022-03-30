Dog Breeder Exhibit Featured at Home and Builders Show

Royalty British Kennels is located just outside Duluth in Milaca, Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.– Well for many people no home is complete without a dog, and if you’re a dog lover, there’s one stand you’ll want to stop by if you’re going to the Home and Builders Show this week.

The owner of Royalty British Kennels, John Pesek, says they are similar to the American Labs, but on the smaller side.

“It’s really a nice dog,” says Pesek “and they come potty trained, they come crate trained, they come noise desensitized and they come retrieving at seven weeks old.”

He was able to showcase a few of his dogs at the show for opening day, but more will be visiting throughout the week.

“There’ll be lots of dogs here this weekend too. There will be anywhere from ten to twenty dogs running around, so it’ll be really cool, and we’ll have puppies too.” says Pesek.

The owner and his dogs have been a participant in the Home and Builders show for fifteen years now. The show started today and will run through Sunday afternoon.