Duluth Denfeld’s Brendan Hughes Commits to St. Scholastica Football Team

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Denfeld’s Brendan Hughes announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the St. Scholastica football team.

Hughes was the backup quarterback for the Hunters, but moved to wide receiver during his senior year, finishing second on the team in yards, including over 13 yards per reception. He joins teammate Carter Kilroy, who also committed to the Saints two weeks ago.