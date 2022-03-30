Earth Rider Hosts Benefit for Ukraine

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Earth Rider Brewery hosted a benefit at its Cedar Lounge Bar Wednesday in support of Ukraine with a variety of local artists taking part.

With over twelve artists in attendance, acts included Ian Alexy, Misisipi Mike, and The Field Birds.

There was a ten dollar cover charge and a dollar taken from every beer purchase, with all going toward Doctors Without Borders.

“It’s been really nice, so a lot of people that are coming in tonight are not only donating what’s coming from the door and buying beers, they’re adding additional donations. They’re excited to be able to do something that feels helpful for the serious times that are going on right now,” Earth Rider Events Manager, Christina Livadaros says.

Also Wednesday, a community crafter was selling earrings made of local wood, with 100% of the profits going toward the Ukraine cause.