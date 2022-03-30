Former UMD Captain Noah Cates Talks Debut with Philadelphia Flyers

The 23-year-old finished with nearly 15 minutes of ice time with three shots, three hits and three takeaways.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Home is where the heart is. For former UMD men’s hockey captain Noah Cates, home is Minnesota and Tuesday night, he made his NHL debut against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild. After the game, Cates spoke about the moment and the turnout in his honor at the Xcel Energy Center.

“Yeah, obviously special. My teammates made it out all the way from Duluth, wearing my jersey and whatnot. And then, obviously, pretty special having a lot of younger Stillwater kids, some of them there with signs and supporting me. Obviously, it’s really special because I was that kid back in the day. So that’s special that they can see a Stillwater alum playing in their first NHL game in Minnesota,” said Cates.

