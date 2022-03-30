Great Lakes Aquarium Highlights Deep Sea Art Exhibit

The Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery is a rotating gallery that showcases local and regional artists whose work captures the essence of Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn.– There’s a vibrant new art exhibit being featured at the Great Lakes Aquarium’s rotating fine arts gallery, one that captures the beauty of the creatures of the deep.

Naomi Christenson, a local Duluth artist says her inspiration for the collection, titled Deep Sea Dances, comes from her longtime interest in sea life, as well as he background in dance.

“You get this implied movement when you look at fish fins in the water, they move, but even when the fish isn’t swimming, they’re just sort of chilling out and moving real passively and these jellyfish do the same thing,” says Christenson, “I think there’s something about that suspended motion that I find really interesting and try to capture that in paint.”

Christenson says there was no better place to showcase her collection than right there at the Aquarium.

You can find her work hanging in the Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery through the end of May.