Lincoln Park Art Walk Unveiled

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a new way to experience the murals in Lincoln Park with the installation of an art walk.

Info plates with a QR code on them are being set up next to each mural that the public can access. When the code is scanned by a smartphone, it will open up a webpage that details the process for creating each art piece, including interviews with the artists, the building owners, funders, and anyone else who had involvement with the project.

“This was really, truly a collaborative project,” says Shannon Laing, Program Director for Main Street Lincoln Park. “Now we have a way for visitors, all types, and our residents and people in Duluth to come and explore where all of these murals are.”

Laing says it was a surprise how all the elements came together. “It just happened so organically that it’s not something that you can necessarily plan for. It just happened, and that’s what makes it so beautiful.

“I was asked (recently) which one was my favorite, and I honestly…in my heart, every one of them is my favorite. I wouldn’t have said that before I got the stories. Now that I have the stories, and I have the context behind these, every single one of them has something that makes it my favorite.”

Plans are to create paper copies for each mural so people without smartphones can get the same information when visiting in person. Laing adds if more murals are created, and says there are at least three in the works, they will do their part to capture their experiences and share them with the public.