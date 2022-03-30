MNA to Essentia: Don’t Hamper Possible Union at Miller Hill Outpatient Surgery Center

DULUTH, Minn. – When Essentia Health opens their new outpatient surgery center at Miller Hill Mall this summer, the Minnesota Nurses Association does not want them to stop nurses from possibly unionizing.

They want the medical provider to publicly pledge neutrality on this matter, since the current bargaining agreement between the two would not cover the new facility.

“We believe that the workers should have free and fair elections, and the ability to organize if they choose,” says Chris Rubesch, 1st Vice President for the MNA. “Under current labor law, Essentia doesn’t have to be neutral. They can do a number of tactics to bring in private organizations to try to sway members.”

Rubesch adds the MNA’s goals also include having the patient’s care in mind. “We’re seeing staffing shortages across the state and across the nation. Making sure that all of the health care workers and all the specialties are happy and can continue to deliver the world class care our community deserves. That’s crucial, and

If nurses do want to start a union, a possible vote could come before the end of the year. The MNA also sent a letter to Essentia CEO David Herman, asking for an agreement that would create a smooth and fair path for any nurses at unrepresented facilities to join their organization.

We reached out to Essentia Health for comment regarding MSA’s efforts. Their statement reads:

“Essentia Health is one of the largest employers of union-represented workers in the region. We are proud of our long-time working relationships with unions where our employees have voted for union representation. Under federal law, a decision regarding union representation would be something for employees to decide and we would respect that choice. We remain committed to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including in the areas you referenced.”