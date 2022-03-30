Movies on Michigan Returns To The Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – After a two year hiatus, Movies on Michigan is returning to The Depot.

What was supposed to be a series back in the spring of 2020 that was cancelled after one movie due to the pandemic, they will be showing “Miracle” inside the Great Hall April 1.

Depot Director Mary Tennis says it coincides with an exhibit that highlights hockey’s history in Saint Louis County. “So there’s a lot a great images, memorabilia, lot of fun facts. One fun fact is that hockey in Minnesota is actually younger than the Depot. The Depot is celebrating 130 years this year. Hockey is three years younger.”

Tennis adds the return of the series is an opportunity for more events inside the structure. “We want to make connections, spark curiosity. We want to be a welcoming spot for basically anyone who wants to come into the building, see its great architecture, maybe connect a little bit with culture, with history, with art. So a movie kind of does all of those things at once.”

Doors open at 6:45 for the free event. People should bring their own chairs and sleeping bags, and concessions will be available for sale.

Tennis adds the Depot plans to have another movie in May before taking a break until the fall, so they will not interfere with The Greater Downtown Council’s Movies in the Park series.

As for the hockey exhibit, it will be on display in the Depot through April. It will then makes its way to Ely to be on display inside the health department’s building, outside County Board Commissioner Paul McDonald’s office.