St. Louis County Attorney Clears Deputy In 2021 Shooting Of Suspect

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has concluded that charges will not be filed against eight-year veteran deputy Jason Kuhnly.

County Attorney Kim Maki said while evidence was conflicting between parties, there’s enough to support justifying use of force based off Minnesota Law.

BCA-File-No.-2021-712-Kuhnly-Use-of-Force-Charging-Decision.pdf

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 28 of last year. The suspect who was shot was 29-year-old Jesse Ferrari, of Duluth, He was charged with fleeing a police officer on an ATV and driving on a revoked license.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the ATV Ferrari was driving in Morgan Park around 1:40 a.m.

Deputy Khunly and his K9 Ranger eventually located the suspect in some woods, which was followed by the discharge of his weapon when Kuhnly said he was being dragged by the ATV while trying to hit the kill switch.

The suspect told authorities he didn’t know he was being dragged and felt Kuhnly was holding the throttle.

St. Louis County deputies do not wear body cameras.

Ferrari was treated at a hospital and later released to jail.