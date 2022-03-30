Superior Police Now Accepts Incident Reports Online

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior citizens can now file police incident reports that don’t require emergency response online, with the Citizens Online Reporting System.

Citizens can find the system on the City of Superior website and use it to file online reports for many types of incidents that don’t require an emergency response. The reports will generally be reviewed within several hours of submission, a spokesperson with the department said.

Reportable incidents are Animal Complaints, Area Checks, Damage to Property, Drug Complaints, Fraud/ Identity Theft, Gas Drive-offs, Harassment, Lost Property, Parking Complaints, Shoplifting, Theft, and Traffic Complaints. This system also allows users to register bicycles, add additional information to existing reports, and submit crime tips with the ability to remain anonymous.

Before entering a report, users are prompted with four questions:

This is not an emergency?

The incident is not currently in progress?

The incident occurred in the City of Superior?

There are no known suspects, or you are submitting a crime tip?

If the answer to each question is yes, the online reporting system can be used. If not, users should call 911.

Citizens will receive a report case number and can print a copy of their police report for free.

The link “Report an Incident” can be found in the “Police Department” category which is found in the “Departments” tab. The system is optimized for use on a cell phone and the Department encourages everyone to save the link as a shortcut on their phone or PC.