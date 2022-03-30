Two Stabbed in Mountain Iron Bar Fight Involving ‘Multiple Individuals’

MT. IRON, Minn.- Two people stabbed in a fight at a bar and restaurant in the city of Mountain Iron walked away with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon.

On-scene, they found two of the people involved had been stabbed.

They were transported to the Virginia Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the names of those involved are being withheld, and the investigation is ongoing.