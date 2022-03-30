UWS Received Grant from the Statewide Freshwater Collaborative

The $30,000 grant will go to redeveloping water-related academic programs

The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) received a $30,000 grant as part of a state-wide Freshwater Collaborative to redevelop it’s water-related academic programs. This collaborative is backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers.

Some of the money will be used by UWS to enhance the content of water based curriculum as well as providing undergraduate research studies. The studies will focus on how rising water levels will affect businesses that rely on Lake Superior, such as ports and shipping, along with other transportation on the Western shore. The Freshwater Collaborative’s goal is also to provide internships that allow students to combine water quality research from an economic or recreational perspective. This funding will help students develop a more entrepreneurial perspective to studying waterways. The aim is to expand internships to include collaboratives with local marinas.

We spoke with the Freshwater Collaborative’s UWS Representative Matt Teneyck. He explains, “what this does is bring in new content for students and makes them more marketable, more contemporary. That’s hard to do as a professor and there’s often not support to update on that curriculum and that’s what this collaborative does”.

The Freshwater Collaborative hopes this grant will help in establishing Wisconsin as a leader in water sciences.